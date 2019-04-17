Court records: Man killed girlfriend, stopped at police department to check on previous warrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Court documents reveal that a murder suspect allegedly stopped at a police department after a violent shooting that left a woman dead earlier this month.

26-year-old Jocelyn Frazier was shot and killed outside a busy local shopping center in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 5 p.m. on April 4. Police arrested 41-year-old Maya Pasquinel Frye in connection with the shooting. The two were previously in a relationship.

Newport News Police tracked Frye using technology after the shooting, and records state he stopped at the Suffolk Police Department to inquire about whether or not he had an active search warrant for an accident in which he was involved. He then headed to two different Walmarts, according to records.

About six hours after the shooting, police surrounded Frye at the Walmart on College Drive in Suffolk and arrested him.

Court documents say Frazier had gunshot wounds to her head and body. She died in the parking lot.

Witnesses say Frazier was in a nail salon getting her nails done when a man, identified as Frye, came in and sat down next to her. Those who were in the area say he then followed her out of the store and killed her.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said witnesses reported a physical altercation prior to the shooting, and that it is believed the incident was domestic-related.

One person who was in the area said the man had a hold of the victim before he shot her, went back to his car, turned around and shot her again.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene since they were already in the area when they got the call. Drew said that the Hampton Police Department worked closely with the Suffolk Police Department to identify and arrest Frye, who was taken into custody at a Walmart in Suffolk six hours after the shooting.

Frye was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 13.