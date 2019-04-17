‘Didn’t deserve it:’ 4 years after arson in Milwaukee claimed 2 lives, loved ones hope for justice

MILWAUKEE — Four years after an arson claimed the lives of two people on Milwaukee’s north side, the pain remains very fresh. The families of the victims said they hope this year will finally bring answers.

It happened April 17, 2015 near 38th and Wright. Witnesses said it took just seconds for the flames to spread throughout the first floor of the home. Dontray Jones, 28, and Michea Sampson, 25, died as a result.

“It hurts. Our hearts hurt every day,” said Tonia Odom, Jones’ older sister.

While time has passed, the family’s grief remains.

“He was a major part of the family. He was a family person,” said Latrisha Williams, Jones’ friend.

Loved ones gathered on the four-year anniversary of this tragedy, at the spot where it happened.

“It hurts me to know that the person who did this is not caught,” said Williams.

Jones and Sampson did not live in the home that burned. They were together preparing for a funeral the next day.

“He ended up in the middle of someone else’s problem and commotion,” said Odom.

Authorities said the fire was intentionally set, and despite an investigation, four years later, there have been no arrests. The home has been torn down, but for the families of the victims, the memories of what happened there remain very fresh. They remembered a father who was always the life of the party.

“He needs justice, because he didn’t deserve it,” said Williams. “He was special to everybody, and we don’t got him anymore.”

On an emotional anniversary, they begged for answers — hopeful this year, they’ll see the justice Jones and Sampson deserve.

“It’s four years and I don’t want to go another one without knowing what happened to my brother,” said Odom.

FOX6 News on Wednesday confirmed a $5,000 reward offered by the ATF was still active. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) — or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.