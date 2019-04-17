Dodge County investigators seek help to ID suspect in ski boat theft

BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect associated with the theft of the Beaverland Must-Skis ski boats.

Officials say this incident is the product of a Craigslist scam. Two individuals responded to a Craigslist ad for outboard boat motors and subsequently met the suspect (sketch in post) and traded cash and other items for the boats.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 45 to 50 years old. He is 6’3” or taller with a muscular build but not overweight. He has a full head of hair that is brown and possibly starting to gray. He had a full beard that was medium length and bushy. The suspect was wearing a flannel shirt tucked into jeans and square toe cowboy boots. He did not wear glasses. There were no other distinguishing features. Officials say the individual identified himself as Mark E. Jones, but also said his nickname was “Earl”.

The suspect is associated with a newer maroon or dark red Ford extended cab pickup truck with no capper or tonneau cover.

A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle that was traded to the suspect was a 1984 Chevy Camaro in primer gray color with chrome mag wheels. The interior was black but most of the interior was missing. The car has a small block V-8 engine with a lot of chrome accessories. The car has an automatic transmission with a floor shifter and was last seen loaded on a rusty colored tow dolly.

Also traded to the suspect were (4) 6 lug 24 inch chrome truck rims with Pirelli tires, (4) MTX 9500 speakers in a speaker box covered with gray carpeting and (2) 10,000 watt gray Orion amplifiers with “Orion” in black lettering on them.

Anybody having information can contact Detective Andy Rolfs at 920-386-4130 or the general phone number for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.