× Man accused of touching massage customers inappropriately at Whitefish Bay business

WHITEFISH BAY — A 36-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly touching massage customers inappropriately at Float Life in Whitefish Bay. Tremell Wright is charged with two counts of fourth degree sexual assault following the allegations, which were detailed in a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a Whitefish Bay police officer spoke with Wright’s first victim on March 17. The woman told police Wright touched her inappropriately at Float Life during a massage. The woman told police the massage started normally, but that changed. During this episode, the complaint indicates Wright told the woman, “Your heart is racing.” She responded, “That’s because you’re touching me like that.” The victim said that she thought Wright would stop touching her inappropriately after she said something, but he did not, the complaint says. The woman noted she did not consent to Wright touching her inappropriately.

Following the first report, Whitefish Bay office spoke with one of the owners of Float Life, who identified Wright as the woman’s masseuse. The owner told police that Wright’s other appointments for the day had been canceled, and Wright was arrested on scene.

Two days later, the same owner spoke with police and reported that another complaint had been received against Wright for a massage he gave on March 8 to another woman. The complaint indicates this person told police she has had massages before and Wright wanted to “work on parts of the body that other masseurs don’t.”

Wright has been ordered to make his initial appearance in court on Monday, May 13.