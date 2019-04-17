× Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to vote on ‘Code Blue Emergency’ policy on April 25

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will vote on April 25 on a resolution expressing support for the concept of a “Code Blue Emergency” policy. It would formalize the practice of opening warming centers when the outside air temperature dips below freezing.

Two Milwaukee County Supervisors, Steven Shea and Sequanna Taylor, co-sponsored the resolution.

Right now, five privately operated Milwaukee area warming centers open when the temperature falls below 20 degrees.

The Health and Human Needs Committee approved the resolution 5 to 0. The resolution does not allocate any additional county funding for the expanded services, but calls upon corporate and philanthropic donors to support the initiative.

“Code Blue Emergency” is a designation used by the homeless services community in several US cities and counties.