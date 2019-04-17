Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

MPD seeks help to ID passenger of vehicle that shot at, chased another vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a passenger of a vehicle that shot at and chased another vehicle on Saturday afternoon, March 30.

Officials say the victim’s vehicle subsequently crashed near 37th and Locust — and the 42-year-old driver died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Fatal crash near 37th and Locust in Milwaukee

Neighbors were bothered by the violence — upset their neighborhood became a crime scene.

“I don’t know what to do but keep praying,” said Joyce Wilson.

“All we have to do is come together as a community and look out for one another,” said Leroy Jones. “It’s just real sad how everything is going down in the City of Milwaukee.”

Fatal crash near 37th and Locust in Milwaukee

If you have any information regarding this individual, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

