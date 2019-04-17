× National Park Service offers free admission at national park sites Saturday, April 20

MILWAUKEE — If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday, April 20 — visiting a national park is a free option!

The National Park Service will kick off National Park Week by waiving entrance fees on Saturday.

That means admission to more than 400 National Park Service sites are free to all.

The entrance fee does not cover amenities or user fees like camping, transportation and special tours.

National parks in Wisconsin include:

Apostle Islands (Lake Superior)

Ice Age (Madison)

North Country (Seven states including WI)

Saint Croix (Saint Croix Falls in WI/MN)

National Park Week runs from April 20 through April 28, 2019.

There will be several theme days to mark the event, including Military and Veterans Recognition Day on April 21 and Bark Ranger Day for pets on April 27.