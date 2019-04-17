Photos show car owners’ creative hail covers as North Texas brace for storm

DALLAS — With North Texas under a severe thunderstorm watch through early Thursday, April 18, residents were doing everything they could to protect their property from potentially devastating hail.

Social media photos showed car owners taping, tying and stacking everything from inflatable mattresses to rows of pool noodles onto their vehicles.

According to WFAA, “very large hail, baseball size or larger” was possible in the western part of North Texas Wednesday evening, with tornadoes also possible.

Would the DIY car armor keep windshields, roofs and hoods unblemished? A test by WFAA suggested it may not, but you can’t blame these people for trying.

When the garage is full and you live in Texas. And they say there is possible Softball size hail, you go REDNECK!! pic.twitter.com/5qlAQUemxX — Sherri VanCampen (@SherriVancampen) April 17, 2019

we heard there was going to be a hail storm and knowing Texas you cant ever be sure, so we gotta follow headass procedures just to make sure we keep the 240 and eg safe 😂 pic.twitter.com/hgGX0FnBdL — fran (@arentulike12) April 17, 2019

Chance of golf ball sized hail in central Texas. Going to do what I can to protect my truck. C'mon Weathertech! pic.twitter.com/5s9EC0jbrm — bulldog (@FloppedEarDog) April 17, 2019

When there’s the threat of hail in Texas… pic.twitter.com/JgVmJZZgoA — Bethany Evans (@bethanycevans) April 18, 2019