Police: 11-year-old girl struck by stray bullet while inside home near 44th and Locust

MILWAUKEE -- An 11-year-old girl is being treated for injuries following a shooting near 44th and Locust Tuesday night, April 16.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:25 p.m. Circumstances related to the shooting are still being investigated, but preliminary investigation reveals that a suspect intentionally fired multiple gunshots into an occupied home.

The girl was struck by a bullet that penetrated a window, and was treated on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are searching for suspects.