Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Police: 2 arrested after reckless driver crashed near 35th Street Viaduct

Posted 4:53 pm, April 17, 2019, by
Crash near 35th Street Viaduct

MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested after a crash near 4200 block of W. Lloyd St. on Wednesday morning, April 17.

It happened just before 11 a.m., when police said officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver disregarded lights and sirens — fleeing at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver was driving recklessly.

The vehicle crashed near the 35th Street Viaduct, and two people were arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered.

The investigation was ongoing.

Crash near 35th Street Viaduct

Crash near 35th Street Viaduct

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.