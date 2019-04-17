× Police: 2 arrested after reckless driver crashed near 35th Street Viaduct

MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested after a crash near 4200 block of W. Lloyd St. on Wednesday morning, April 17.

It happened just before 11 a.m., when police said officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver disregarded lights and sirens — fleeing at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver was driving recklessly.

The vehicle crashed near the 35th Street Viaduct, and two people were arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered.

The investigation was ongoing.