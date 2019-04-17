Police seek missing 16-year-old girl last seen at Pick ‘n Save near 35th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Tyana Lowe’s mother said the teenager was last seen on Monday, April 15 shortly before 9:30 p.m. leaving the Pick ‘n Save store near 35th and North. Her mother said she was seen getting into a red vehicle after work.

Police confirmed a report was filed, and they were investigating. Lowe was not considered a “critical missing” person as of Wednesday afternoon, April 17, police said.

Lowe’s father described his daughter as standing 5’3″ tall and weighing 110 pounds. She is light-skinned with extension braids, and was last seen wearing all black, carrying a rainbow backpack and gold fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.