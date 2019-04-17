Sales up 30% at Bucks Pro Shop with team in the playoffs: ‘Everyone wants to be part of the action’

MILWAUKEE — It was a huge night in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday, April 17, with the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. FOX6 News found a big crowd in and around Fiserv Forum and the surrounding Entertainment District.

Dewayne Gaynor, 11, got a winning feeling when he got an autograph from Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks president, ahead of Game 2. The Entertainment District surrounding Fiserv Forum was lively on a big night for the Bucks and Gaynor.

“I said, ‘Would you sign my jersey please?'” said Gaynor. “I like Giannis. He’s my favorite bucks player.”

“We scheduled a surgery over spring break, so I said, ‘What a bummer. He’s gotta be out for spring break, but I’ll surprise him and bring him down to the Bucks game the night before he’s gotta go in,'” said Gaynor’s father.

Meanwhile, Rocco Lamacchia and Terry McMahon lined up with thousands of others — eager to soak in the Bucks’ magic.

“He called me up other night and said, ‘You wanna go?’ And I said, ‘Hell yes!'” said Lamacchia.

“They’re having fun playing, which is how championships are won,” said McMahon.

The Bucks Pro Shop was a busy place on Wednesday evening — making bank with the Bucks in the playoffs.

“This one rivals our best year. Last year was our best year we’ve ever had, and this year we’re up 30% to last year. Everyone is excited, everyone wants to be part of the action,” said Chrysta Jorgensen, director of retail.

‘The best record in the NBA. Got the Fiserv. Just a great atmosphere,” said Gaynor’s father.