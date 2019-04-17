Dense fog advisory for Sheboygan, Ozaukee Counties until noon
Sip on your drink and serve it as a sauce: A Bloody Mary sauce you’ll want to slather on everything

MILWAUKEE -- Enjoy a good Bloody Mary? Chef Feker joins Real Milwaukee to share the recipe for his Bloody Mary sauce.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup of crushed peeled tomatoes
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • I cup of vodka or
  • 1 cup Beef broth
  • 2 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon of celery salt
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 table spoon of capers chopped
  • 1 table spoon of extra virgin olive oil

Directions

  • Heat a saucepan on medium for a minute then add the olive oil, the cayenne pepper and the capers and cook until fragrant. About 2 minutes, add lemon juice
  • Add tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes.
  • Add all of the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook until a sauce consistency is achieved or the mixture coats the back of your spoon. Also brilliant for any grilled fish or chicken.
