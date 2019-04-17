× Small businesses look to ‘maximize the opportunities’ and cash in on 2020 DNC

MILWAUKEE — Area business owners are hoping to cash in on the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and city leaders want to help.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett wants the DNC to offer vendor contracts to local businesses and not just large companies.

“We have sandwiches, our corned beef is a favorite of everyone,” said Tatum.

Opportunity drove Baboonie Tatum to open Rise and Grind Cafe, located at 6007 North Teutonia Avenue in Bronzeville. Now, the Milwaukee business owner is hoping the city’s political visitors will make the two-mile drive north of Fiserv Forum to check her out.

“Come and check out some of the small people and the small businesses that are working really hard and that are doing great things in the community as well,” said Tatum.

Tatum and other local owners are hoping to cash in on the Democratic National Convention.

“We’re trying to figure this out and maximize the opportunities,” said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

Dozens took part in a brainstorming session with the Milwaukee Common Council.

“We’re not promising anything but I think the more information they have the better position they will be in to get some of these contracts,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The DNC will hire hundreds of vendors to handle everything from programs, to transportation to catering.

“We have a great chef. The food is absolutely delicious,” Tatum said.

Tatum hopes the DNC will give her local cafe a shot, boosting business and her drive to success.

“People will get to see what real Milwaukee is,” said Tatum. “It’s just not all about the big places. Then you have the little gems.”

It will be some time before the DNC offers contracts to any local businesses, but they are asking you to register your business on the convention website.