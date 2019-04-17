× Time to plan your fall weekends: Check out 2019 Packers regular season schedule 🏈

GREEN BAY — It’s time to plan out your autumn weekends, now that we have a good idea of when the Green Bay Packers will be on the gridiron for the 2019 regular season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 5: AT Chicago Bears

Sunday, Sept. 15: Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Sept. 22: Denver Broncos

Thursday, Sept. 26: Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 6: AT Dallas Cowboys

Monday, Oct. 14: Detroit Lions

Sunday, Oct. 20: Oakland Raiders

Sunday, Oct. 27: AT Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Nov. 3: AT Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Nov. 10: Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 17: BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 24: AT San Francisco

Sunday, Dec. 1: AT New York Giants

Sunday, Dec. 8: Washington Redskins

Sunday, Dec. 15: Chicago Bears

Monday, Dec. 23: AT Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Dec. 29: AT Detroit Lions