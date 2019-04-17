Time to plan your fall weekends: Check out 2019 Packers regular season schedule 🏈
GREEN BAY — It’s time to plan out your autumn weekends, now that we have a good idea of when the Green Bay Packers will be on the gridiron for the 2019 regular season.
Thursday, Sept. 5: AT Chicago Bears
Sunday, Sept. 15: Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Sept. 22: Denver Broncos
Thursday, Sept. 26: Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 6: AT Dallas Cowboys
Monday, Oct. 14: Detroit Lions
Sunday, Oct. 20: Oakland Raiders
Sunday, Oct. 27: AT Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Nov. 3: AT Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Nov. 10: Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Nov. 17: BYE WEEK
Sunday, Nov. 24: AT San Francisco
Sunday, Dec. 1: AT New York Giants
Sunday, Dec. 8: Washington Redskins
Sunday, Dec. 15: Chicago Bears
Monday, Dec. 23: AT Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Dec. 29: AT Detroit Lions