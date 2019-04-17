Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Time to plan your fall weekends: Check out 2019 Packers regular season schedule 🏈

Posted 6:25 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02PM, April 17, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — It’s time to plan out your autumn weekends, now that we have a good idea of when the Green Bay Packers will be on the gridiron for the 2019 regular season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 5: AT Chicago Bears

Sunday, Sept. 15: Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Sept. 22: Denver Broncos

Thursday, Sept. 26: Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 6: AT Dallas Cowboys

Monday, Oct. 14: Detroit Lions

Sunday, Oct. 20: Oakland Raiders

Sunday, Oct. 27: AT Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Nov. 3: AT Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Nov. 10: Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 17: BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 24: AT San Francisco

Sunday, Dec. 1: AT New York Giants

Sunday, Dec. 8: Washington Redskins

Sunday, Dec. 15: Chicago Bears

Monday, Dec. 23: AT Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Dec. 29: AT Detroit Lions

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.