Work across from Fiserv Forum! The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill to host 2 job fairs

MILWAUKEE — Work across from where the Milwaukee Bucks play. The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, set to open at the Entertainment Block across from Fiserv Forum, will hold job fairs Thursday, April 18 and Thursday, April 25.

The job fairs will take place at The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, 1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The open positions are for hosts and hostesses, bartenders, servers, kitchen staff, runners, bussers, cooks and dishwashers.

Devoted to all things sports, the MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will recreate an in-game experience featuring state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment built around a 36-foot, high-definition screen. The bar and grill will boast two large full-size bars accommodating 600 guests, outdoor seating on both levels, and arena-style seating on the second floor. It will also be available for private events.

“The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will offer guests an elevated sports bar culinary experience, and we are looking for hard-working, skilled staff to provide a superb experience for our guests,” said Cecil McGrew, General Manager of The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill.

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill is the fourth new establishment announced at the Entertainment Block. Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsin opened earlier this year.

43.044299 -87.915902