Democratic candidate for president Cory Booker to discuss gun violence in Milwaukee April 23

April 18, 2019
Cory Booker (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Sen. Cory Booker will be the fifth Democratic presidential contender to campaign in Wisconsin in advance of the 2020 election.

Booker’s campaign website says the New Jersey senator will hold a discussion on preventing gun violence in Milwaukee Tuesday. Four Democratic contenders have already visited Wisconsin, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Green Bay on April 27.

