× Depending on your profession, you could win a free Caribbean getaway this May

MILWAUKEE — Already dreaming of summer vacation? Sandals Resorts is dubbing May the “Month to Appreciate the People That Rock.”

In honor of Mother’s Day, Teach Appreciation Week, National Nurses Day, and Military Month — the company is giving away free vacations to 31 lucky winners.

Every day in May, one mother, teacher, nurse or member of the military will win a trip for two to any Sandals Resort of their choice.

The six-night vacation comes with unlimited food and activities, but does not include airfare.

If you want to celebrate a special person in your life, you have until May 30 to nominate them by submitting an online form.