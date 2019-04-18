Fundraising dinner at Shaker’s Cigar Bar benefits families of fallen MPD heroes

MILWAUKEE — In honor of National Police Week in May, a Milwaukee bar hosted a fundraiser for the families of two fallen officers on Thursday, April 18.

Officers Charles Irvine and Officer Michael Michalski were killed in the line of duty in 2018. In May, the officers’ names will be added to the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Shaker’s Cigar Bar raised funds during a four-course dinner to help family members travel to D.C.

Shaker’s owner recalls the first time he met with Michalski at his bar.

“He was always a classy guy here. He had a great sense of humor. He certainly was the kind of guy that lived and breathed being a cop,” said Bob Weiss, Shaker’s Cigar Bar owner.

Officer Matthew Rittner, who was killed in February of this year, will be added to the memorial next year.

If you’d like to make a contribution to the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Fund, CLICK HERE.