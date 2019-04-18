‘It’s unique:’ Whether you travel by horse or car, Rustix in Eagle is worth the trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE -- Lenten season is coming to a close -- but not before we try a rustic fish fry recipe. As Brian shows you -- whether you travel by car or horse -- it's worth the trip to rural Waukesha County.

In the heart of the Kettle Moraine Forest overlooked by a giant smile sits a community of small businesses in Eagle, Wisconsin.

There's a bar and grill that surprisingly sees its fare share of horses.

"You can actually ride your horse to the bar and we have hitching posts in back that you can tie up to," said Scott.

However you get there, Rustix popularity on Friday is due to their coyote fish fry -- a recipe that struck around form their time as Coyote Canyon.