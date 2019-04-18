Milwaukee police: Kohl’s shoplifter gets into fight when confronted

Posted 7:05 pm, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, April 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from Kohl's, and got into a physical fight when confronted.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident happened at the Kohl's store located on South 27th Street on Wednesday, April 17.

Police say shortly after 6:30 p.m., one suspect attempted to conceal items but when she was confronted, there was a physical confrontation. The two suspects then fled the store with more than $1,000 in stolen items. They were seen driving away in a blue, older model, Ford SUV -- possibly a Ford Escape with temporary plate of R52935 that does not list to the vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Police describe Suspect #1 as a female, black, standing 5'8" tall, medium build with long, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, white Adidas shoes and a blue fur headband.

Police describe Suspect #2 as a male, black, age 20-25 years old, and bald. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with a red T-shirt underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

