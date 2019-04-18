MPD: 2 persons of interest in custody in connection with shooting that wounded girl

Shooting near 44th and Locust near Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department tells FOX6 News two persons of interest are now in custody in connection with a shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl near 44th and Locust on Tuesday, April 16.

Shamariona McCloud was struck by a stray bullet while in her grandparent’s kitchen Tuesday evening. The bullet is now lodged in her back — and may remain there for the rest of her life. Shamariona is recovering at a hospital.

Milwaukee police said the shooting near 44th and Locust happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The preliminary investigation revealed a shooter intentionally fired multiple shots into the home. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Milwaukee police.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account was set up for Shamariona. Also, a rally was scheduled for Saturday, April 20 beginning at noon near 44th and Locust.

