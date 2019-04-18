× Police: 14-year-old arrested after 3 teenagers shot, wounded near 36th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — Police said a 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene of a triple shooting Thursday afternoon, April 18 near 36th and Glendale — that left three teenagers hurt.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said the victims, a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victims were uncooperative with police. The investigation was ongoing.