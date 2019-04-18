Police: 2 shot, injured while walking near 60th and Fairmount in Milwaukee

Posted 6:59 am, April 18, 2019, by
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, April 17 near 60th and Fairmount. It happened around 4:50 p.m.

According to police, two victims were walking in the area when words were exchanged with another subject on the street.  That subject pulled out a gun and started firing at the victims as they ran away.

Both men, ages 18 and 21, suffered gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening.

The investigation continues and police are looking for the suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.