Police: 2 shot, injured while walking near 60th and Fairmount in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, April 17 near 60th and Fairmount. It happened around 4:50 p.m.

According to police, two victims were walking in the area when words were exchanged with another subject on the street. That subject pulled out a gun and started firing at the victims as they ran away.

Both men, ages 18 and 21, suffered gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening.

The investigation continues and police are looking for the suspect.