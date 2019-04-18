‘Police can’t do it alone:’ Milwaukee leaders announce plans to bolster public safety on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — City leaders in Milwaukee announced plans on Thursday, April 18 to bolster public safety in Milwaukee Police District Two on the city’s south side.

Officials say plans include increased security patrols by staff from Central Protective Services that is funded with private Operation Impact funds.

“The bottom line is police can’t do it alone, and this summer and fall privately funded security will be closely observing activities on the street and communicating intelligence while working directly with Milwaukee Police – especially on activities involving drugs and prostitution,” said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan.

“We all want to be safe,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “I want this to be a city where, in the summertime we can see grandmas sitting on their front porch watching their grandkids play safely in front of them.”

Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton said building safer neighborhoods has always been a priority in the city.

“When you have the sustained level of partnership, when you have the commitment that many of you in these neighborhoods are actually doing, then you’re able to have the celebratory moment — where you can actually say you’re having an impact,” Hamilton said. “We should find opportunities of having the platform of neighbors taking control of their own neighborhoods, having the support of the city and law enforcement, so that you feel the impact of public safety in your communities.”