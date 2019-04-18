× Visitor restrictions at Children’s Hospital due to flu lifted Friday morning, April 19

WAUWATOSA — Children under 12 will be able to visit patients at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin effective at 8 a.m. Friday, April 19, when the visitor restrictions implemented in January to prevent the spread of the flu are lifted.

CHW officials said in a news release normal visitation practices will resume at both the Milwaukee and Fox Valley hospitals Friday morning.

A spokesman for CHW said in the release, “We thank everyone for their cooperation and support during this restriction, especially those families most impacted. We can be especially proud this year. This flu season, we saw zero hospital-acquired influenza infections — something we couldn’t have done without support from our families and the community. Regardless of the season or current visitation policy, patient health and safety is always our primary goal. While this specific restriction has been lifted, visitors who are sick should not visit patients in the hospital.”