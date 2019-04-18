Wisconsin politicians react to Mueller report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin's congressional delegation reacted to the Mueller report hours after its release on Thursday, April 18. What lawmakers are saying depends on who you ask and their respective political party, but both say the report opens up new avenues of investigation for Congress.

Released to Congress by Attorney General William Barr, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report identified then instances of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, but couldn't conclusively determine Pres. Trump committed a crime.

Former Democratic Congressman and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, says the report's release was needed.

"I think regardless of what an individual's party is, you can't obstruct the law. To me, that's is one of the major concerns I continue to have," Mayor Barrett said.

At a town hall meeting in Jackson, U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner declined to comment on the report's release, saying he hasn't had time yet to read the report.

In a statement, Congresswoman Gwen Moore says, "Congress now has an obligation to have a robust debate on how to interpret and address the conduct of the president."

We've seen the indictments, pleas & convictions of Trump campaign officials. We have a redacted #MuellerReport that includes ten instances of apparent obstruction of justice by President Trump. Congress now has an obligation to interpret & address the conduct of the President. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) April 18, 2019

Senator Tammy Baldwin said on Twitter in part, "President Trump has not been exonerated; he is not cleared of wrongdoing. We need the full Mueller report."

I will thoroughly review what has been released & I believe it will make a strong case for AG Barr revealing to every member of Congress what he withheld. President Trump has not been exonerated; he is not cleared of wrongdoing. We need the full Mueller report, the full truth. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) April 18, 2019

"I would have advised the president to just remain silent and let the process play out," said U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

Senator Ron Johnson says the multi-year investigation into President Trump, his campaign and Russia, has been a distraction.

"Tremendous impact," Johnson said. "And it's not a positive one. I understand the president's total frustration. He knew from day one there was no collusion, and that's been proven, there's no collusion."