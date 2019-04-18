Wisconsin unemployment remains at 2.9 percent in March

Posted 12:24 pm, April 18, 2019

MADISON — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 2.9 percent for the second month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in March. That is near the record-low of 2.8 percent reached in April last year.

Prior to last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent.

The state lost 4,500 private sector jobs between February and March, but was up 12,400 over the past 12 months.

