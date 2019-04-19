A copy of the video in the Robert Kraft prostitution sting case is up for sale, attorneys say

Someone is attempting to sell the video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a prostitution sting at a Florida day spa, a court motion says.

The motion filed Thursday by attorneys representing the two women accused of running the Jupiter spa that Kraft is accused of patronizing, accuse law enforcement of violating a temporary protective order by leaking the video.

Attorneys cited a report published Thursday on a celebrity news website that claimed it was “recently contacted by a party who claimed to have obtained portions” of the video.

The website’s representatives did not specify who contacted them.

“Considering the fact that only the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Jupiter Police Department has possession, custody, and control of the video surveillance, it is a logical conclusion that someone must have leaked the video surveillance, in direct violation of this Court’s Order,” the attorneys wrote.

“Obviously, this information creates yet another emergency necessitating immediate judicial intervention,” they noted.

CNN has reached out to the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Jupiter Police Department for comment.

A judge temporarily blocked the release of the video Wednesday in response to an emergency motion filed by Kraft’s lawyers in the women’s case.

Kraft’s lawyers have maintained that releasing the video would violate their client’s constitutional rights and hamper his chance for a fair trial.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office had said in court documents it would release video showing Kraft and 24 other men charged after a monthslong, multijurisdictional sting.

Hundreds of people were charged in the sting involving several massage parlors and day spas in Florida. Kraft faces two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.

Prosecutors offered to drop the charges in exchange for fines, community service and an admission that he would be found guilty if he went to trial, but a source familiar with the case told CNN that Kraft would not accept the deal.

“I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement last month. “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”