Admission is FREE: The Offbeat Art Experience is a 3-day multimedia art showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Starting this evening, Milwaukee's Art community will come together to celebrate music, art and dance in an event that runs through the weekend. Kasey spent the morning at Dandy in Milwaukee ahead of The Offbeat Art Experience.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About The Offbeat Art Experience (website)

Friday, April 19th 5:30-8 p.m. is the gallery premiere. Join Milwaukee’s art community for cocktails, live music, and a silent auction. Mingle with the artists whose work is on display, and get a sneak peak of the weekend long event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Admission is FREE! Click organizer profile to access other events being hosted during The Offbeat Art Experience.