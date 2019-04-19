× Dogs, puppies once again available for adoption at Washington County Humane Society

WASHINGTON COUNTY –Dogs and puppies are once again available for adoption at the Washington County Humane Society (WCHS) and all dog and animal related services are again open to the public.

Dogs will be on the adoption floor Friday, April 19 and ready to meet prospective new owners.

“The shelter apologizes for the disruption in canine-related services, which occurred when one of its dogs tested positive for Brucellosis mid-February,” said the Washington County Humane Society.

If you are interested in meeting a dog, cat or small animal, visit WCHS’s Hwy. 60 location. The shelter’s viewing hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The shelter is closed each Sunday.

At this time, 27 of the shelter’s puppies and dogs remain in quarantine per the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s protocol for Brucellosis. The majority of the dogs are at a temporary facility in Germantown, and others are in Madison and Sheboygan. While offsite, the dogs are receiving the attention and high-quality care that WCHS is praised for.

Donations are accepted Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit WCHS’s website for information on adoptable dogs, the application process, as well as the shelter’s wish list.