Donald Hutchison accused of making dozens of phone calls, ‘threatening to kill’ woman

RACINE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of making dozens of threatening phone calls to a Racine woman in September 2018. The accused is Donald Hutchison — and he is charged with the following criminal counts:

Telephone harassment, repeater (five counts)

Harassment – fear of death or great bodily harm (four counts)

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a home in the Village of Caledonia on Sept. 21, 2018 for a “report of annoying phone calls, regarding a male party threatening to kill the complainant’s family.”

When an officer arrived on the scene, the complaint indicates the woman who called police was on the phone with who she believed was Donald Hutchison. The officer asked the person to put the call on speaker phone — and listened in. He “could hear heavy breathing on the phone, no words were spoken.” The call ended a short time later.

The complaint indicates the woman who called police had received repeated “phone calls from a private number.” She indicated the suspect (Hutchison) “knew where she lives and works and the suspect advised he would kill her and her daughter.”

When investigators did a check of the phone that was receiving the calls, they learned starting around 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, “there were 112 phone calls made to (the victim’s) cellphone from a private number. Five voice mails were included in the 112 phone calls.” All those calls were made in roughly ten hours.

Investigators contacted Hutchison’s probation and parole agent who advised that “Donald had cut his ankle monitor bracelet in August and has had a warrant out for his arrest since August 27, 2018.” The agent also indicated Hutchison had “made threats to other people in the past.”

Online court records indicate Hutchison has been since taken into custody. He made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Wednesday, April 17. Hutchison is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 8.