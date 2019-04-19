Fleeing vehicle that caused crash near 40th and North involved in triple shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Friday, April 19 revealed that a vehicle that fled from police on Thursday, April 18 — which caused a major crash near 40th and North — was also involved in a triple shooting near 36th and Courtland before the pursuit.

What started as a police chase, ended in a major crash near 40th and North in Milwaukee that sent seven people, including a child in a school bus, to the hospital on Thursday, April 18.

Police say officers were conducting an operation in which they were searching for wanted subjects throughout the city, when these suspects came up on their radar. Officials say the driver of the suspect vehicle caused the three car crash.

In the damaged school bus, one adult female and a 13-year-old boy were taken to the hospital. One person in the pickup had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this fleeing vehicle was also involved in the triple shooting of three juveniles that happened near 36th and Courtland Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victims, a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene.

Police say this is an active investigation.