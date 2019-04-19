Gino talks with Nick Jonas about the new animated film ‘Ugly Dolls’

MILWAUKEE -- The new animated film "Ugly Dolls" is teaching kids and adults an important lesson -- to love what makes you unique. Gino sat down with Nick Jonas for a first look at the new movie.
