Green Alert issued for 30-year-old veteran, missing from Eau Claire area

MENOMONIE, Wis. — A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran — 30-year-old Aimee McCaughey.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network indicates McCaughey was last seen on Monday, April 15 in Eau Claire. She suffers from PTSD/depression and it is unknown if she is taking her medication as prescribed. McCaughey’s phone is turned off and goes straight to voicemail.

McCaughey is currently homeless, but may be around the Bloomer or Augusta, Wisconsin area.

McCaughey is described as a female, white, 5’7″ tall, 130 pounds with blonde hard and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket and gray sweatpants. She may be driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport with Wisconsin license ABY-8750.

If you have information that could help locate McCaughey, you are urged to contact the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.