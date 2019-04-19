Marissa Lucero sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after leading police on pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marissa Lucero on Friday, April 19 to two-and-a-half years in prison and another two-and-a-half years of extended supervision. This, after being charged in connection with an alleged OWI offense in November 2018.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tracked Lucero’s vehicle traveling on I-43 going 71 in a 50 mph zone on Nov. 27. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but it did not stop. A chase ensued and officials say the fleeing driver reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and veered through traffic.

After exiting at Capitol Drive, officials say the vehicle struck a curb and damaged a front tire and axle. It came to a stop on a median near Messmer High School.

The chase wasn’t over. Lucero was seen making a run for it just as backup arrives. Law enforcement then gave chase. Lucero was captured by deputies and arrested.

On Friday, a plea/sentencing hearing was held for Lucero. Of the five charges filed against her, Lucero pleaded guilty to 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer. Charges of obstructing an officer and operating while revoked were dismissed and read into the court record. The OWI 2nd charge was dismissed altogether.

