Milwaukee Health Department: It's not too late to get vaccinated for measles

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is reminding residents that it’s not too late to get vaccinated for measles.

With cases on the rise surrounding the state of Wisconsin, the department strongly recommends residents to review their families’ immunizations to ensure they are protected against measles. Increased travel around the holidays raises the risk for transmission of measles.

To protect yourself, your family, and those around you, MHD recommends the following:

Children need two (2) doses of the vaccine at the following ages: 12 through 15 months for the first dose 4 through 6 years for the second dose (or sooner as long as it’s 28 days after the first dose) Children younger than 12 months need an extra dose of measles vaccine if they’re traveling outside the United States. Adults Most adults (age 18 and older) who were born after 1956 need at least one (1) dose of measles vaccine. Talk with your doctor



MHD provides the measles vaccination to eligible residents. Residents are encouraged to contact the Immunization program at 414-286-8034 to check their eligibility. For more information about measles infection and vaccine, CLICK HERE.