Missing California teenager is believed to be in the company of murder suspects

TORRANCE, Calif. — California authorities are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the company of her mother and a man — both of whom are suspected of murder.

Alora Benitez, 15, was last seen Wednesday in Torrance, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Benitez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen getting into a white sedan with Maricela Mercado and Roman Cerratos, authorities said.

The BMW sedan had a Nevada license plate that read “MARIMAR.”

Police say Mercado, 40, and Cerratos, 39, are suspects in a murder investigation. The victim, Jeffrey Appel, 32, was found dead Tuesday in the front seat of a white Audi in the city of Carson. Detectives have not said how Appel died.

Authorities warn that Mercado and Cerratos should be considered armed and dangerous.