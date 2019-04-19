FRANKLIN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Midwest Twisters in Franklin checking out their ninja classes.
Ninja courses for kids at Midwest Twisters
-
‘Not going to stand for this:’ Thieves break into vehicles along fallen MPD officer’s procession route
-
April 19
-
February 8
-
2 children dead, many homes damaged as storms pummel South
-
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders starts campaign swing with Wisconsin rally
-
-
Sen. Sanders promises to win back Midwest states Pres. Trump captured
-
Midwest Gaming Classic is a fun-filled weekend for all ages
-
Flooding closes roads, causes evacuations in upper Midwest
-
At least 8 killed when powerful storms swept the South, including 3 children
-
Missouri detective who took his own life saves over 70 lives through organ donation
-
-
75% of the US will suffer below-freezing temps this week — but wait — there’s more
-
Report of chemical spill prompts large emergency response at Hampton Inn & Suites in Franklin
-
The usually rushing waters at Niagara Falls have frozen — and visitors are stunned by the majestic views