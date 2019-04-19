× Police: Man, 2 young girls found dead inside home in Seymour, Wis.

SEYMOUR, Wis. — Seymour police say a man and two young children have been found dead inside a home.

Officials indicated in a news release that officers were called to a home on N. Main Street around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 for a domestic disturbance call. When police were unable to make contact with those inside, the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators say around 8 a.m. on Friday, April 19, Friday, law enforcement was able to make entry into the home. Inside, they located a 35-year-old man, a three-year-old girl and a three-month-old girl were deceased.

Officials say there is no active threat at this time.

Seymour Police Chief Richard Buntrock called it a very sad day in the City of Seymour to have a tragedy like this occur.

Press Release: pic.twitter.com/ksCJxCGJr0 — City of Seymour Police Department (@SPD_PIO) April 19, 2019