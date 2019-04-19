Police: Man, 2 young girls found dead inside home in Seymour, Wis.

Posted 10:19 am, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, April 19, 2019

SEYMOUR, Wis. — Seymour police say a man and two young children have been found dead inside a home.

Officials indicated in a news release that officers were called to a home on N. Main Street around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 for a domestic disturbance call.  When police were unable to make contact with those inside, the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.

Investigators say around 8 a.m. on Friday, April 19, Friday, law enforcement was able to make entry into the home. Inside, they located a 35-year-old man, a three-year-old girl and a three-month-old girl were deceased.

Officials say there is no active threat at this time.

Seymour Police Chief Richard Buntrock called it a very sad day in the City of Seymour to have a tragedy like this occur.

