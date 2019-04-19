× Police: Woman assaulted at Taco Bell after ‘taking too long’ in drive-through

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for two people accused of assaulting a woman for “taking too long” in a Taco Bell drive-through.

According to police, the assault happened on March 25 at the Taco Bell on Sabre Street. A woman got into a verbal altercation with the victim because she took too long in line, then left the car along with a man and approached the victim’s vehicle.

The man and woman assaulted the victim, and then left the scene in the pictured vehicle.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.