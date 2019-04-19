Quick, easy dishes that are sure to be a hit this Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for Easter? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some quick and easy recipes that are sure to be a hit.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich Brunch Bake

Ingredients:

16 slices English muffin bread or firmer white bread, crusts removed

8 slices cheddar cheese

8 slices Swiss cheese

1/4 to 1/2 pound thinly sliced ham

8 eggs

3 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups crushed cornflakes

1 stick butter, melted

Directions:

Spray a 9 x 13 inch pan with cooking spray. Cover bottom of the pan with a layer of bread.

Top each piece of bread with a piece of cheddar cheese, some sliced ham and then Swiss cheese on top. Top each sandwich with another layer of bread. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and dry mustard. Pour egg mixture over the sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate at least a few hours or overnight.

