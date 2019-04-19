Quick, easy dishes that are sure to be a hit this Easter

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for Easter? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some quick and easy recipes that are sure to be a hit.
Ham and Cheese Sandwich Brunch Bake
Ingredients:
- 16 slices English muffin bread or firmer white bread, crusts removed
- 8 slices cheddar cheese
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- 1/4 to 1/2 pound thinly sliced ham
- 8 eggs
- 3 cups milk
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 cups crushed cornflakes
- 1 stick butter, melted
Directions:
Spray a 9 x 13 inch pan with cooking spray. Cover bottom of the pan with a layer of bread.
Top each piece of bread with a piece of cheddar cheese, some sliced ham and then Swiss cheese on top. Top each sandwich with another layer of bread. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and dry mustard. Pour egg mixture over the sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate at least a few hours or overnight.
Ham and Egg Braid
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons chopped red pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped scallions
- 2 ounces cream cheese, cut in small cubes
- 4 to 6 thin slices ham
- 1 cup shredded Swiss or cheddar cheese
- 1 tube (8 ounces) crescent roll dough
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
Directions:
Place a large piece of parchment paper or foil that has been sprayed with cooking spray on a cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. Open the tube of dough and unroll it on the parchment or foil. If you are not using seamless dough, press the seams together.