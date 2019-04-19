LIVE: Pope Francis conducts Good Friday Mass from Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican

Quick, easy dishes that are sure to be a hit this Easter

Posted 9:04 am, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, April 19, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for Easter? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some quick and easy recipes that are sure to be a hit.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich Brunch Bake

Ingredients:

  • 16 slices English muffin bread or firmer white bread, crusts removed
  • 8 slices cheddar cheese
  • 8 slices Swiss cheese
  • 1/4 to 1/2 pound thinly sliced ham
  • 8 eggs
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups crushed cornflakes
  • 1 stick butter, melted

Directions:
Spray a 9 x 13 inch pan with cooking spray. Cover bottom of the pan with a layer of bread.
Top each piece of bread with a piece of cheddar cheese, some sliced ham and then Swiss cheese on top. Top each sandwich with another layer of bread. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and dry mustard. Pour egg mixture over the sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate at least a few hours or overnight.

Ham and Egg Braid

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 tablespoons chopped red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped scallions
  • 2 ounces cream cheese, cut in small cubes
  • 4 to 6 thin slices ham
  • 1 cup shredded Swiss or cheddar cheese
  • 1 tube (8 ounces) crescent roll dough
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley

Directions:
Place a large piece of parchment paper or foil that has been sprayed with cooking spray on a cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. Open the tube of dough and unroll it on the parchment or foil. If you are not using seamless dough, press the seams together.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.