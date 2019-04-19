× Search continues for Wisconsin man who fell into Maine river

BATH, Maine — A search is continuing for a Wisconsin man who fell into Maine’s Kennebec River.

Officials say two witnesses saw David Henry Dieterich of Racine, Wisconsin, fall off an unstable dock late Thursday near a parking lot of the Kennebec Tavern in Bath.

Bath Deputy Police Chief Robert Savary says the three had been socializing at several bars and restaurants earlier in the evening. He says the Kennebec Tavern was closed and the dock was roped off.

The river is extremely cold — about 40 degrees — and currents are swift.

The Coast Guard suspended its search around noon, but other agencies remained on the scene. Officials identified Dieterich as a Bath Iron Works subcontractor.