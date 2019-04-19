× Sheriff: Man delivered drugs to jail for inmate

HAMILTON, OH — Authorities said they caught an Ohio man sneaking prescription drugs into the Butler County Jail for an inmate.

William Tackett, 45, is charged with illegal conveyance. Sheriff Richard Jones said he brought the medication — authorities didn’t specify why kind of drugs — and left it on the jail grounds for 38-year-old inmate Anessa Henson, who was being held in the jail pending a court appearance in another case.

Corrections staff intercepted the drugs, Jones said.

Henson is also facing charges.

“This is one of those ‘Here’s your sign’ moments,” Jones said in a news release. “We have a top of the line camera system, intelligent personnel and sometimes, good snitches, but this guy sported his favorite super hero shirt to disguise himself in an attempt to pull this one off.”