Short hair is in this season: Stylist shows us a few ways to rock it

MILWAUKEE -- Short hairstyles are everywhere this spring -- and stylist Jonelle Todd with Supercuts joins Real Milwaukee with some variations of spring's hottest looks.
After a long winter, people are ready to shed that long hair.
• They want something fresh!
The Bob:
This season we're seeing it parted down the middle, instead of off the side.
The look is also sleeker this year.
The Lob:
It's short, but not too short.
Fake it!
Not ready to grab the scissors?
You can fake a short hair look with a flipped-under ponytail, using some bobby pins to keep it in place.
Guys are going short too!
But they're going really short on the sides and keeping it longer on top.