Silver Alert: 70-year-old Bayside woman missing

BAYSIDE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Gloria Wynn of Bayside. She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19 near Regent Rd. and E. Brown Deer Rd. Police say she is on foot.

Wynn is described as female, black, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″, weighing 117 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Village of Bayside at 414-351-9900.