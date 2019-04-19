‘This is a family place:’ One of the largest fish fries available, Serb Hall aims to please

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of people made their way to Serb Hall in Milwaukee on Friday, April 19 for a Good Friday fish fry.

More than 2,000 people were expected to come eat roughly 8,000 pieces of fish. Visitors had a choice of cod, haddock, perch and breaded shrimp. Another choice -- fries or mashed potatoes.

"This is a family place. Tonight you will see grandparents bring grandkids. Generations of Milwaukeeans that come, they bring people," said Zoran Krecak, board member.

The Serb Hall fish fry dinner was available until 9 p.m. Friday.

