Video: SKYFOX’s safety features brought it home when the unexpected happened

Posted 4:33 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, April 19, 2019

MEQUON -- FOX6 News has a fleet of drones you know as SKYFOX. They are drones that our photojournalists, who are FAA-licensed, use on a daily basis to give you a bird's-eye view of events in southeast Wisconsin.

The drones we deploy are technically advanced -- that utilize the power of GPS (Global Positioning System) technology.

On a recent flight, SKYFOX was being brought in for a landing and unexpectedly disconnected from the controller. But SKYFOX's internal safety features kicked into action -- and the drone was smart enough to know to fly home.

