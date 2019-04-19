Visible display of faith in Milwaukee as Easter weekend gets underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For Christians, the Easter weekend starts with Good Friday -- and there was a very visible display of faith in Milwaukee on Friday, April 19.

The Stations of the Cross procession started at St. Vincent de Paul on Mitchell Street. It then made its way to Hyacinth Parish on Becher before ending at St. Anthony Parish on S. 9th Street.

The procession depicts the major events that Christians believe Jesus Christ went through before he was sentenced to death.

The Stations of the Cross were re-enacted in Spanish by members of the Hispanic Catholic Community of Southeastern Wisconsin.