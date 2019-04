× Washington County Parks announces partnership with Black Husky Brewing

MILWAUKEE — The Washington County Park and Trail System announced a new public-private partnership on Friday, April 19 with Black Husky Brewing from Milwaukee.

Black Husky will host a series of traveling beer gardens throughout Washington County this summer. The complete schedule is listed below:

May 31 & June 1, Homestead Hollow County Park, Germantown

June 7 & 8, Sandy Knoll County Park, West Bend

June 14 & 15, Eisenbahn Bike-In Beer Garden,

June 21 & 22, Ackerman’s Grove County Park, West Bend

June 28 & 29, Glacier Hills County Park, Richfield

July 5 & 6, Sandy Knoll County Park, West Bend

July 11 & 12, Ackerman’s Grove County Park, West Bend

July 19 & 20, Homestead Hollow, Germantown

July 26 & 27, NO BEER GARDEN – Visit Brewery, Milwaukee

August 2 & 3, Sandy Knoll County Park, West Bend

August 9 & 10, Leonard J. Yahr County Park, West Bend

August 16 & 17, Eisenbahn Bike-In Beer Garden, TBD

August 23 & 24, Homestead Hollow County Park, Germantown

August 30 & 31, Leonard J. Yahr County Park, West Bend

September 13 & 14, Sandy Knoll County Park, West Bend